Global Surveyors’ Day: NIS tasks Nigerians on qualified surveyors

Chairman of Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) Kaduna state chapter, Surveyor Daudu Andrew, has urged Nigerians to avoid quacks and always engage qualified surveyors in their building projects to ensure quality work and avoid building collapse.

Speaking in Kaduna while marking the 2023 Global Surveyors’ Day, Surveyor Andrew stated that surveyors and survey plans were crucial in any building construction all over the world.

He said surveyors were indispensable experts needed for accuracy in infrastructural planning and development across all sectors of the nation.

The NIS chairman advised surveyors to take their rightful place as the bedrock of development, while calling on all professionals in the construction industry to restrict their practices to their areas of competence.

He expressed dismay over the institution not being carried along by the government, but noted that the institution is working tirelessly to turn the clock around and ensure that surveyors are accorded their right places by government.

Andrew said a lot of people do not know the importance of surveyors in their building project and that Surveyor’s Day is a day set aside to sensitise the people about the roles of surveyors in any construction work. He stated that professional architects and town planners always work with and work on surveyors’ plans to get their work done perfectly and surveyors are very essential in building constructions.

“Before you can build a house, you need a survey plan. The survey plan is what the architect will design,” he said.

