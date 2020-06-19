‘GMG Boss ‘Matter’ is making waves’

Wave making artiste GMG Boss, is out with a new single titled “Matter’.

Matter is a song of love and recognition produced by Egar Boi.

With this streetpop song trending online, the artiste is fast becoming the next big thing to watch out for in the music industry. Within a few hours after release, the song amassed 10,000 audiomack streams within a few hours after release, and 100,000 audiomack streams within 3 days. ‘Matter’ peaked at #7 on the official audiomack Afrobeats chart and remained in Top 10 for three consecutive days.

Also in the social media, ‘GMG Boss” peaked at Number 8 trending topic on Nigerian twitter on the release date.

The song was being compared to that of Zlatan who released a song with a similar name. GMG Boss song ”Matter” ‘& Zlatan song ”The Matter” which dropped a day apart became a hot topic on the social media.

‘Matter’ is the 4th official single from the Lagos State-born artiste. His previous singles include “Shaye” and “Olo$” etc.

GMG Boss whose real name is Olajide Orodo is under the label Glory Music Group. He hails from Ogun state.

