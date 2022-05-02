GMO beans should be prohibited – HOMEF

The Executive Director, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Nnimmo Bassey has called for the prohibition of BT Beans in Nigeria as it is considered to be unhealthy for consumption, harmful to agriculture and impoverishes farmers.

Bassey while speaking Wednesday at a press conference in Anbuja noted that there are lots of unknowns concerning the variety and we are open to harms and danger.

“BT cowpea will damage our biodiversity, we could have 100 variety of beans but once a dominant variety comes and goes to all of them then they become uniform because if anything happens to that dominant trait they see that as an entry point and damage the biodiversity is gone this is what we need to consider in Africa and Nigeria”.

He explained that it is wrong for BT Beans seed to be given to farmers to grow without telling them what the seed is and where it came from, its implications and dangers that will come from eating those varieties.

According to Bassey, the issue BT Beans is critical to because Nigeria is the origin of beans and when we genetically originate a crop in the centre of origin it means we have completely overturn what nature has given.

“Nigeria has land borders with other countries and anything that is approved here goes to them, if we are the source of biological pollution on the continent it is a shame to us”.

“We need to be extremely cautious before we genetically modify any crop in Nigeria”.

Also, Bassey who faulted a report by Premium Times Newspaper on GMO seed distribution to farmers noted that the farmers were tricked into buying the seed without been told that they are planting GMOs.

“That is totally wrong, what those who shared the seeds to the farmers told was that they are improved variety and they do not know how to explain to them that they are genetically modified”.

Continuing, Bassey said, “If you cannot explain your science you should not introduce it to Nigerians, all this needs regulations so that before you allow them, you should know what you want, without telling them that they to give GMO beans is a big insult to Nigeria and extremely dangerous.

“We are calling to a halt the release on GMO in this country, this is our resolve”.

