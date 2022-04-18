GMO: HOMEF hails Senate over stand on strict regulation

The Health of Mother Earth Foundation, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) and others have applauded the Senate for considering a bill to review the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) Act in the overall interest of protecting food safety and public interests in Nigeria.

HOMEF Director, Dr. Nnimmo Bassey, in a statement on Monday said: “this is a huge milestone towards defending the rights of Nigerian citizens to safe food and environment. It is a step in the right direction for consumers and especially for small holder farmers who are directly impacted by GMOs and associated chemicals, and yet have little or no knowledge or choice about the entry of these unnatural varieties into our food system or of their potential risks.

“We reject being fed with foods of dubious quality! We have always called on the Government to interrogate the questionable authorization of crops that would have irreversible impacts on our biodiversity, health, environment, and food safety. We applaud this intervention by the Senate in seeking to enforce law and order with proper regulation of Biosafety in Nigeria.”

The Director of Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Akinbode Oluwafemi, whilst congratulating the Senate for this bold step said, “We strongly believe that scientific integrity and social responsibility and accountability are not negotiable, and no technology should be exempted from these values.” He went on to say that those saddled with the duty of protecting our food must look away from the industrial yield-output paradigm and adopt a more integrated, systems approach to food and agriculture that takes into consideration many factors, including local food security and sovereignty.

The Executive Director of Environmental Rights Action/ Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) Barrister Chima Williams, said this a welcome development and the position of the Senate resonates with what they have being telling Nigerians and the Government for over a decade. “GMOs are regulated because their safety is not guaranteed. There are good reasons why in Europe robust regulatory mechanisms are in place for GM food and GM crops. GMOS are not the same as natural varieties and they are also not substantially equivalent. If they were indeed one and the same thing, as the GMOs proponents claim, why are they modifying them and why have patents on them?