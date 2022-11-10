GMRI makes case for 280.6m international migrants

The Publisher of Naijo News and President of Global Migration Research Institute, GMRI, Dr. Williams Azuma Ijoma, has called for support for the 280.6 million international migrants with more friendly policies and deliberate evidence based journalism laced with human face given their roles as economic developers.

Ijoma who noted this while receiving an award at a three-day hybrid Intercontinental Migration Summit with the theme: *Appraising Human Mobility: Prospects and Challenges of Labour Migration Post Pandemic Era,” called for realistic actions geared towards tackling a various migration menaces globally.

Dr. Ijoma also charged nations to show more commitment towards eradicating poverty, inequality and create more jobs for the needy to hinder human trafficking, slavery and ensure improved labour migration relations with strategies to also address concerns on climatic challenges posing threats to humanity.

In his words “Global warming is worth giving serious attention. The anticipated climatic reactions projected by the World Bank to affect over 216 million people globally by 2030 as an offshoot of emission and environmental hazards such as flooding and weather reaction should concern all of us.

“We must not pretend, the mass movement of migrants to be affected in the North Africa, Asia, Europe, America and others would lead to unprecedented inflation and dislocation of the world economy order if steps are not taken to forestall it.

“The developed countries that are responsible for most of the consequences of global warming should fulfill the accumulated annual $100 billion overdue Green Climatic Funds pledge to the global south nations to mitigate the effect before it is too late,” he warned.

Ijoma, was among eminent Africans who bagged the ‘2022 Migration Advocacy Legendary Award’, in New York.

Others are Malawian President, Lazarus Chakwera; Sierra Leonean President, Julius Maada Bio; Sierra Leonean Minister of Labour and Social Security, Alpha Osman Timbo, among others joined in receiving the ‘2022 Migration Advocacy Legendary Award’.

He commended City University of New York for honoring him with the ‘2022 Migration Advocacy Legendary Award’ which according to him was as a result of his commitment and support for the campaign regular Migration in Africa.

Similarly, Senior Vice President for Strategy, Medgar Evers College, MEC, Kimberly Whitehead, and the Dean of MEC, JoAnne Rolle, admonished nations and stakeholders to formulate strategies with clear road map to counter human trafficking and luring women and children into slavery across the world.

On his part, Professor Byron Price from the MEC also raised concerns on millions of migrants in detention camps in America and other countries.

He said estimated 660,000 children 150,000 last year alone have been separated from one parent or both by our nation’s heartless detain-and-deport immigration laws.

Also at the summit, the former Secretary of Government and Minister of Immigration and Citizenship in Canada, Gerry Weiner pushed for re-appraisal of migration policies with friendly inputs as being done in his country.

He argued that provisions must be made for the less privilege to lessen agitation for revolution and migration unrest globally.

Also, the Minister of Labour and Social Security, Apha Timbo, suggested that West African nations must evolve capacity building for migrant workers and preparation of migrants with soft and hard skills and a digitalized migration for tracking, monitoring and social protection.

In her submission, Princess Ocansey, a member of the African Union Labour Migration Advisory Committee, bemoaned the unemployment ratio in Africa but averred that well managed migration can provide several solutions.