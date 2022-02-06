Go and make us proud again, Igoche Mark charges D’Tigress, promises to clear outstanding bonuses

Ahead of the FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifier in Serbia, the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Igoche Mark, has charged Nigeria’s D’Tigress to do the country proud, while promising to upset their backlog of bonuses and allowances owed the team by the Federation.

Mark told journalists on Sunday in Abuja that the new board of the NBBF has made D’Tigress issue a top priority.

“D’Tigress, this is to wish you all the best as you go to make Nigeria proud once again in Serbia at the World Cup qualifier. Our prayers are with you, be rest assured that the New Face of Basketball has come to stay.

“We have heard your appeal and we are going to handle all your issues, all your outstanding, all your debts are going to be paid as soon as possible. We are working on it, but for now, please go make us proud,” Mark said.

The House Committee on Sports had in November, 2021 mandated the former board led by Engr. Musa Kida to pay the team $50,000 being outstanding bonuses and allowances owed the D’Tigress since 2018.

African champions, D’Tigress of Nigeria, are in Group B alongside arch continental rivals Mali, while both France and China complete the group.