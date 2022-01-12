Go for AFCON title, Yahaya Bello tells Super Eagles

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has charged the Super Eagles to go for the Africa Cup of Nations title following their spectacular victory over Egypt in the opening Group D match Tuesday evening in Garoua, Cameroon.

The governor describes the victory of Eagles over Pharaohs of Egypt as sweet victory charging the Eagles should put their eyes on the ultimate target.

The governor strongly believes, like millions of soccer aficionados in Nigeria that the spectacular outing in Garoua, Cameroon is a preview of what to expect from the committed and patriotic team as they lock horns against other opponents in the tournament.

Bello charges the Augustine Eguavoen-led team and the technical staff to keep their eyes on the ball, remain good examples on and off the field, and give the diehard fans and all Nigerians more exhilarating moments to celebrate.

While praising the general performance of the team and the technical crew, Bello specially commended the Super Eagles defence for its solidity that remained impenetrable for the Egyptian strikers throughout the game.

Nigeria will continue her quest for her fourth title on Saturday when she will confront Sudan. A victory for the Super Eagles will guarantee an assailable leadership of the group.

