Gobet247 launches gaming platform, promises exciting rewards

Gobet247, a Nigerian company, says it is committed to rewarding the passion of Nigerians by creating a world-class and hassle-free experience for the betting populace.

General Manager of the company, Damian Okosun gave the assurance during the official launching of the platform in Lagos recently.

He said with more bonuses, great odds and instant payouts, Gobet247 is raising the bar in the Nigerian betting industry, with offerings that are mouth-watering and the delivery that is stimulating.

“Gobet247 online platform is easy-to-use on desktop and mobile phones as bookmakers can seamlessly register, deposit, place their bets and withdraw their winnings without hassles.

“We are committed to providing the fastest payout in the industry and that is an experience our customers will find out by the time we roll out nationwide on May 14.”

“We are creating a brand that the gaming populace will trust; a platform that offers the pundits the opportunity to access their winnings in a twinkle of an eye. More so, punters can earn more using our platform for their gaming activities because our odds are highly competitive.”

