Gobir emerges Sokoto East APC senatorial candidate

Dr Ibrahim Gobir representing Sokoto East senatorial district emerged as the winner of the just concluded APC senatorial primary elections which took place in Gwadabawa local government area of Sokoto state.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen and made available to Blueprint in Gusau the Zamfara state capital.

It was signed by the senator’s media aide, Mallam Bello Muhammad Anka.

According to him, the lawmaker emerged un-opposed with total votes of 2,530, out of 2565 total votes casted.

According to the statement, the local government areas are, Gwadabawa, Illela ,Isa, Sabon Birni, Wurno, Rabah, Gada and Goronyo respectively .

In his speech shortly after the announcement of his success, the law-maker representing the senatorial zone, Dr.

Ibrahim Goblir thanked all delegates across the eight local government areas and promised them of continuity over his various development projects if voted into power came 2019.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.