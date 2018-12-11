GOC inaugurates Court Marshal, to prosecutes 11 soldiers

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Maj. Gen Emmanuel Kabul, has inaugurated an 8-man member General Court Marshall meant to instill discipline in the Division.

The General Court Marshal is currently prosecuting 11 soldiers for difference offences ranging from insubordination, incompletion of task to general indiscipline.

Kabuk, while inaugurating the court yesterday at the Cantonment of the Division, said that discipline was the cardinal point that decides the success or failure of any army.

“This General Court Marshal is meant to instill discipline among the soldiers and officers of the Division.

“Discipline is needed to achieve relentless professionalism, which is the target of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai. So, the inauguration today, goes in-line with COAS vision to

reposition the Nigerian Army for effectiveness and responsiveness,’’ he said.

The GOC, however, assured the soldiers standing trial that the court would ensure fairness and fair hearing to them.

Kabuk added that court would ensure a fair justice for all both the accused and the system, which is the Nigerian Army, and the victims.

Responding, President of the General Court Marshal, Col. Edward Abore, assured that the 8-member court would abide by the Nigerian Army law and the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“I will assure the accused persons (soldiers) of justice in this court. So, I will implore the accused not to fear or panic as the court will be fair to all parties involved,’’ he said.

