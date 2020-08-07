God not gun protects, delivers police from hoodlums

The Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger & Bishop, Diocese of Awka, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, has appealed to philanthropists to build worship centres for the police for their maximum protection.

Ibezim, who made the call at the dedication of All Saints Chaplaincy (Protestants), donated to the Anambra state police headquarters, Amawbia, by a philanthropist, Chief Stephen Osita Agina, said siting churches close to the Force and armed forces people help in evangelising for Christ.

“It is a remarkable day for us because the police need our prayers to succeed in their jobs. You know they are doing a very delicate job. It is only God that protects not guns. If God is not with you, you can never be saved by even the most costly gun. This place of worship will bring them closer to God.

“It will make it much easier for the Anglicans and Christians among them who cannot afford to go out to worship. Jesus saves. God will keep protecting them while discharging their official duties in the force and armed forces,” he added.

Agina said he built the church to promote religious activities among the police officers thereby evangelising for Christ.