God wishes only right things for people – Obi 

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that Nigeria’s problem is accepting what is wrong and unacceptable as God’s wish for the country.

Obi who was a guest at the Arise Television Morning Show interview programme on Monday was reacting to the position of some Nigerians that the outcome of the February 25, 2023, presidential election, should be seen and accepted as the wish of God.

The LP candidate said that God doesn’t wish bad things for people adding that the Obidient Movement is set out to change some of these beliefs.

“The problem of Nigeria is accepting what is unacceptable. That’s not God’s wish.

God’s wish is when you do the right thing. Is it God’s wish that we remain poor as a country despite his abundant blessings on us?”

He said that Nigeria has remained decadent in a continuous state of moral decline because she kept accepting what is wrong and dragging God into it, but noted that the Obidient Movement is in the system to change it and create a new egalitarian society.

The former Anambra state governor said it was saddening that after 63 years as a nation, Nigeria is yet unable to conduct a good election.

He described the February 25 presidential election as the worst in Nigeria’s history considering that the Electoral Law of 2022 was enacted to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

Obi said that while he was pursuing his mandate through legal and peaceful means, it was disheartening that rule of law is being treated with levity by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which is a public institution maintained by taxpayer’s money.

He reiterated that what he is challenging is the process and he does not hope to back out until the right thing is done because doing and accepting the wrong thing is what has kept us down as a nation.

On some insinuations on him from some characters speaking for their principals, Obi said since they were not on the ballot he would prefer to speak when those he contested with speak.

He said the 97 percent votes he got in Anambra state should not disturb anybody because he was expecting 100% votes because the people know him and believe in him.

He noted further that he had been truthful to them, also the entire South East and other states where he received the lion’s share of the votes cast because they believed and trusted him.

“They forgot that I got over 95% in Anambra state in 2019 when I was a running mate, in 2023 I was the main candidate, I am even surprised that I did not get 100%”

On the claim of some persons that he took away PDP votes and helped Bola Tinubu to win, Obi said he was not contesting to help anybody but to win and by records, Nigerians made that happen despite the abracadabra by the INEC.

Obi also gave clarifications on his support for Labour Party governorship candidates in some states, saying that he supports LP ticket holders in Enugu, Abia, Lagos, and Plateau states among others 100%, and directs his supporters to vote for them.

On the ethnic tension in Lagos state over his victory on the February 25 poll ahead of the governorship election, Obi said it is not ethnic but some mischievous persons trying to create such an impression, pointing out that many more non-Igbos and Yorubas who share the vision for a new Nigeria voted for him.

On the possible partnership with the PDP, Obi said that there is nothing like that but that “we are challenging a process that is wrong created by INEC to serve a particular purpose”.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

