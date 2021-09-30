Godfatherism working well in Lagos, says Obasa

Speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, Thursday said the issue of godfatherism is on a positive note in the state.

saying it has been responsible for consistency in development across the State.

He made the submission while reacting to a lecture delivered at the assembly premises during the 13th edition of annual hijrah (1443 A.H.) lecture.

Speaking on a topic, ‘The Role of the Youths in the Emerging Socio-economic and Political Realities,’ one of the guest speakers, Chief Imam and Missioner Ansar ud Deen Society of Nigeria, Northern States Council, Sheikh Muhyideen Bello, observed that one of the challenges faced by the youth is sit-tight-syndrome of the political class.

The popular cleric pointed out: “Those of you at the helm of affairs should behave well because the youth are watching and they will want to emulate you. Greed and aggrandisement have become the norm.”

While delivering the second lecture, an Imam from Lagos state Secretariat, Central Mosque, Dr Sa’eid Ahmad, said there is complete breakdown of parenting in the country, noting that “everything previously believed to be bad is now considered good.”

Ahmad who is a Consultant General Surgeon added that, “What is prevalent in the society now is ideological rebellion,” because of level of decadence in the country.