Godiya Sule Sarki lived for others – Cleric

The body of Mama Godiya Sule Sarki of the Anglican Communion Zonkwa, has been laid to rest in her family compound in Ungwan Majuju, Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state.

In a sermon at the burial ceremony which took place at Saint Peter Anglican Church Ungwan Majuju, during the weekend, the Anglican Bishop Zonkwa Diocese, Right Reverend Jacob W. Kwashi said God created man not to live for himself alone but for others.

Taking his reading from Romans 14: 7, Rev Kwashi said the Late Mama Godiya did not live for herself alone, but to serve the church, family and humanity.

The cleric added that the late Mama was a missionary that worked tirelessly to ensure that the word of God reached her people in all the nooks and crannies of the communities, and urged all women to emulate the life of the late virtuous woman.

He stated that God has a purpose of creating human beings, which was the reason that one should not only live for himself but to serve humanity in his or her own capacity anytime the need arises.

While praying for the soul of Mama to find eternal rest, he also prayed to God to bless the family she has left behind.

Left behind to mourn her are two children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Among her children is Mr Musa Sule Sarki who is the Director of Admin Abaji Area Council, Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the family after his mother was laid to rest, Musa Sule Sarki expressed gratitude to God for the life well spent of his mother, who spent her life serving God and humanity.

He thanked all the people that attended the burial or contributed one way or the other to make the occasion a success, and wished his mother a peaceful rest in the bosom of the Lord.

