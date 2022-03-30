God’s endorsement made me APC national chairman – Adamu



Four days after his emergence as the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has formally assumed office at the Buhari House national secretariat, saying endorsement of God made him national chairman.

Adamu who arrived at the secretariat at about 10:30am said his emergence as chairman was by providence, noting that as recent as a month ago, he never knew he would become chairman of the party.

Speaking during the handing-over ceremony Wednesday in Abuja, the former governor of Nasarawa state said less than 12 months to the general election, all hands must be on deck to secure victory for the party as President Muhammadu Buhari would not tolerate failure from anyone.

He said; “It is only through God that we have emerged as the new National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party. Now, it looks so simple, but it is not our doing but the doing of Almighty God who made all this possible.

“A month ago, I didn’t know I will become the Chairman of APC. Here I am today, receiving the instrument and authority from the outgoing Chairman. Only God can do this. It is not my personal wisdom nor my charisma. It is not personal doings. There may be elements on the way but all these were made possible by the endorsement of Almighty God.

“I want to say on behalf of the new NWC that it is not going be a easy time for us. We have a major event, that is, going to test the waters about how stable we are as a party, and that is the general election that is coming. For me, by the time, we start working, our main task will be how we handle the elections as a party. How will we win the general election? People are talking, oh, APC does not have an incumbent on the ticket. We will have the honor and the integrity and the legacy of the current president on the ticket.

“We will work day and night. We have less than 12 months to face the general election. So, everybody should buckle up. The little I have had about the president is that he has complete allergy for failure. So, failure will not be in APC from today. We will work for success together. If any of you my colleagues has an issue, don’t begrudge me. If there is any issue, let me know.

“I promise you in the spirit of collective leadership that teamwork is the only way. I cannot deliver alone. What I am asking for is something called ‘loyalty’. You have to be loyal. You must have one team. If you bring divisive tendency, we will deal with it. This country is greater than any one of us. And this party is bigger than any single member of this party. So, that is the spirit”.

Earlier, national chairman of the defunct Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), charged the new NWC to sustain the gains of the past.

“We have done our best from the membership registration and revalidation. We have done the ward, local government, state Congresses and upto the convention. But that cannot be without problems here and there. By and large, we have succeeded.

“We can say we have recorded 70% success. A bigger and larger political party like APC with over 41 million membership, part of democracy is to agree and disagree at some points. But it is all about human management. The ability to manage the situation is what will keep this party together and stronger again, and again.

“So, as at it is and as members of NWC, you should study Mr president speech and that should be your guide. And also, I want to thank you most importantly for this opportunity all your efforts both individually and collectively for making our task easier throughout our stewardship”, Buni said.