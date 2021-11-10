Goje: Gombe back to normal – Gov Yahaya

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe said Tuesday that the security situation in the state is now back to normal, following skirmishes witnessed last week over reported attack on a former governor and serving senator representing Gombe Central, Danjuma Goje.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents, the governor blamed the former governor Danjuma Goje, for allegedly causing the crisis in the state.

“The security situation in my State is calm now and people are going about their normal activities. The issue we had before now was caused by a former governor of the state, Danjuma Goje, a serving senator, who you all know. He tried causing mayhem, and the people resisted that but as result of the skirmish that ensued, lives were lost and some people’s properties were destroyed.

“That is what we as a government are kicking against. Everybody knows he was the one that brought the killer thugs known as Kalare in Gombe but as the governor of the state, I will not tolerate Kalare and whoever is involved in Kalare activities; no matter how highly placed, we will stop him and we will end Kalare by the grace of God,” he said.

On Goje’s accusation that some officials of the state government were threatening his life, a matter he had since reported to the Inspector General of Police, the governor said investigation on the matter would reveal the truth.

“They authorities concerned will find out the truth since he has reported so that the matter would be investigated. Let’s wait for the outcome of the investigation but whoever knows the history of Gombe knows who Goje is and they know who Inuwa (the current Gov) is. People know the difference between us,” he said.

On what makes it impossible for the two parties involved to resolve the matter amicably, he said: “If someone is in his right senses and can carefully listen to the people, he will do the right thing. What he wants to do now is to continue with his old way of doing things while I and my government will not tolerate that at all and that is what led to the current problem. He is an elder; he should be the one cautioning anyone trying to ferment trouble, not instigating it because of his selfish reasons.

“I will try my best because he is insisting on having his way and I am doing the same but there is God who knows everything and the society itself can judge but God is with the one who says the truth and does the right thing.”

When asked whether their fight had to do with his re-election bid in 2023, the governor said only God knows if both he and Goje would be alive in 2023.

“Well, what you need to know is that only God knows tomorrow. Both I and Goje don’t know if we will see the year 2023. My major aim is to stand firm and fulfil the pledges I made to the people in line with my oath of office as well as bring about development in our State, with peace and tranquility prevailing because without peace, there wouldn’t be development,” he said.