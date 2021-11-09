Goje petitions IGP, AGF over alleged assassination attempt

Senator Danjuma Goje (APC Gombe Central) has written to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over alleged assassination attempt on his life and his personal assistant, Adamu Manga, by the aide-de-camp of Governor Inuwa Yahaya, SP Zulaidaini Abba and Chief Security Officer to the governor, Sani Bajoga.

Goje in a petition written by his lawyer, VC Nwadike on 8th November and received by Inspector General of Police, the Attorney General of Federation and Director General of Department of State Service (DSS), asked the IGP to investigate the matter with the aim of bringing officers involved to justice by prosecuting them.

He quoted the service number of the ADC in the petition to be AP/No:118814 and that of Chief Security Officer as AP/No :57675.

The petition reads, ” That on the 5th day of November , 2021 , our client came into Gombe through the Gombe International Airport at about 10:30 hours , to attend the wedding ceremony of his relative and some of his constituent supporters and admirers came to the airport to welcome and accompany him home.

“On their way to our client’s home, his personal assistant and others with them were brutally attacked with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons by SP Zulaidaini Abba and Sani Bajoga, CSO to the governor of Gombe state.

“It was by whiskers and the Grace of Allah that our client escaped death, but his personal assistant was not lucky as he was seriously injured by the attackers with cutlasses.

“At a place near the Gombe International Airport Conference Center, Bauchi-Gombe federal

highway, ADC and CSO leading

Kawu Keep, Sanusi Attacker, Danjuma Skade and many others, came with several vehicles belonging to the Government House with thugs behind them.”