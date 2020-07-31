Goje urges unity at Eid el-Kabir

Senator Mohammad Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central) has called on Nigerians to remain united “at this time of Eid del-Kabir celebrations and in the face of various challenges facing the country.”

The senator in a Sallah message signed by his media aide, Lillian Nworie, in Abuja Friday, rejoiced with Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful, on the occasion of the Eid al Adha.

Goje, the chairman of the North-east caucus in the National Assembly, enjoined Muslims to “seize the blessings of the season and pray fervently for the progress of Nigerians and Nigeria.”

“At this feast of sacrifice, I call on Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper at all times in providing the unity that can move the country forward and frustrate the nefarious activities of criminals among us.”