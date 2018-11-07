Gold Cup: Pillars begin title defence against Phoenix ASC

Kano Pillars’ A list status in the domestic league will be put to test as they begin their Gold Cup title defence against ‘giant-killers’ Phoenix ASC when the pre-season event kicks off on November 15th in Ado Ekiti.

The tie billed for the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium with a kickoff time of 4pm.

In the first game of the Group, Kwara United and Rivers United who faced each other three times last season in the league and Group phase of the Aiteo Cup in Lagos will lock horns by 10. am. Remo Stars who hope put their Ilorin poor form behind them are drawn bye.

The Sky Blue Stars will aim for their first three point in the 10 days football fiesta when they host new boys, Phoenix ASC on Friday, 16th November.

Meanwhile, the opening fixtures of Group B will see CAF Champions League side and 2016 Gold Cup Champions, Lobi Stars open its campaign against FC Ebedei.

Coach Kabir Dogo who will be making his debut in the Gold Cup Tourney, will be leading his new look Sunshine Stars against debutant Cynosure FC of Abakaliki. Both matches will be played on Thursday 15th, November.

Fidelis Ilechukwu and his Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries FC lads will be resting ahead their first game against FC Ebedei on Friday, 16th November.

The top two teams from two Groups in the mini-league will qualify automatically for the semis.

Leader of Group A and B will host runner-up of Group B and A respectively on 21st and 22nd of November by 4pm local time.

Winners from the two semi-final games will then lock horns for the ultimate prize in the epic final at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium on November 24th.

