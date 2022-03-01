Golden Morn supports young agripreneurs in promoting sustainable food systems

Golden Morn, one of Nestlé Nigeria’s leading brands, is collaborating with the Enterprise Development Center of the Pan Atlantic University to help increase youth participation in the Agricultural sector.

Through Golden Morn Agripreneurship Webinar Series, young agripreneurs with focus on grains, are exposed to relevant trainings on different aspects of the agricultural value chain and are provided with seedling and mentorship to help them succeed as farmers post training.

With 100 per cent of the grains used to produce Golden Morn cereal sourced locally, the brand is not only contributing to sustaining Nestle’s local sourcing ambitions but is also positively impacting on the local economy by cultivating the next generation of farmers.

In addition to the training, mentorship and access to seedling, the most outstanding beneficiaries of the program also receive grants to help them scale their businesses. Seven winners emerged from the first and second series of the agripreneurship webinars which took place in October and December 2021.

Speaking at the presentation of grants to the successful Agripreneurs, MD & CEO Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Wassim Elhusseini, said, “At Nestlé, we believe that communities cannot thrive if they cannot offer a future for younger generations, hence our drive to help young people access economic opportunities. Golden Morn’s investment in the development of young agripreneurs demonstrates our commitment to help young people acquire the skills they need to find jobs or create their own businesses”.