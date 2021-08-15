Golf: Again, Okoko wins IBB junior open tourney

Godwin Okoko of the David Mark International Golf Academy has emerged the overall winner of the just concluded IBB Junior Open Championships held at the IBB Golf and Country Golf Club, Abuja.

The three-day championships, which got underway on Wednesday with a ceremonial tee-off, with over 130 young golfers between the ages of 7 and 18 years vying for honours, ended on Friday.

Okoko posted a score of 75, 76 and 75 respectively, with a total gross of 226 and a 10 over course par for a period of three days.

The feat by the 16-year old, included two eagles and 13 birdies over 54 holes to finish with a whopping seven stroke lead in the male Category One for players aged between 16 years to 18 years.

John Alex also of St. Mark Golf Academy, Otukpo, finished with a best gross of 233 and he was followed by Emmanuel Eleji with a second place gross of 244, and Michael Isife of the Enugu Golf Club with a third place gross of 251.

Speaking after the game, Okoko expressed joy at winning the trophy, which he dedicated to David Mark (Jnr), the President, David Mark International Golf Academy.

In a similar vein, Iyene Essien of the IBB Golf and Country Club, Abuja, emerged the overall best in the female Category One for players aged 16 to 18 years, with a best gross of 254.

Also, Janet Alli and Joy Akatu both of the Otukpo Golf Club with a gross of 265 and 279, respectively, finished in second and third places.

The Vice Lady Captain of the IBB Golf and Country Club, Joy Ikwue, expressed her delight at Essien’s victory, noting that she was a product of the IBB Children’s Golf Development Clinic.