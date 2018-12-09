Golf: Chigborogu emerges Champion as curtains fall on CBN Governor’s Cup

A middle-aged Golfer, Ugochukwu Chigborogu at the weekend emerged overall winner of 2018 Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor’s Cup.

The annual golf competition staged inside the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, witnessed intense competition by participants (Men and Women).

Chigborogu who surprisingly had one of his shot, heading into the bush, in the early proceedings, eventually hit the tree and returned to the fair way.

Chigborogu, a staff of Nigeria Agip Oil Company defeated 200 other participants after he recorded a gross of 91 and 65 nett to drive to a 26 handicap.

Trophies and other valuables such as Refrigerator, amongst others were presented to winners.

Talking about how it all started, Chigborogu whose joy knew no bound attributed his victory to luck.

According to him: “I started golfing four years ago and when this tournament was approaching, I decided to give it a try. This will inspire, not only motivate me to win greater trophies and go for other tours. If not for the limitation of where I work and other things, I would‘ve desired to play outside the country.

“The club needs to work on the fixing and fixtures of players. Taking off today was very tough. Its just about the club trying to work on areas of improvement.

“You don’t need luck 100 per cent to win but there are at times when you play and you see luck play with you. Like today, there was a shot I made that would have gone into the bush but luck made it to hit a tree and then fall back to the fairway, and with that I got my second shot beautifully well and I made a birdie in that hole, meaning that I shot below par.

“So, I didn’t target that tree and I didn’t know how it hit the tree, but at the end of the day, I was lucky it happened that way.

“I thank God who made it possible for me to be a celebrated champion today. I have been hoping for a day like this for four years now when I started playing Golf, even though I have not been playing regularly.

“It was a major challenge not playing always because each time I come back from wherever I have traveled to, it’s like starting all over again. The game of golf needs you to be constant otherwise you will be left behind.

“This win will motivate and inspire me to do greater things and win greater trophies and greater tours; I expect to move beyond the shores of Nigeria, but because I know I am working somewhere, I have limited funds, and I also need to work within that limitation.”

Earlier, CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, represented by CBN’s Corporate Communications Director, Mr Isaac Okoroafor while confirming that already he has registered to be fully trained as a Golf Professional, assured of the apex bank’s commitment towards upholding the organisation of the Golf tournament, adding: “We are committed to this project. We don’t start something we can’t continue and so, we have kept fate with this competition, and I can assure you that we will continue to sponsor it.

“This is just a continuation of CBN’s determination within the framework of our corporate social responsibility to encourage Nigerians to keep fit because we believe that a healthy body must be a body that exercises itself.

“When you have a healthy body, your productivity is enhanced and you contribute to the growth of the economy; recreation is very important for people to be healthy and that is why we are sponsoring this Golf competition.

“We are very delighted about the interest and commitment that has been shown by golf players.”

There were also prices for best veteran ladies, veteran men, CBN retired staff, CBN guest, CBN staff among others.

Chigborogu poses in a photo session with CBN’s Okoroafor after emerging as Champion