Golf: Emefiele makes fresh commitment as Tiri wins 2021 CBN governor’s Cup





The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emefiele has restated management’s commitment to continuously sponsor various sporting activities as part of its resolve to enhance healthy co-existence.

Emefiele represented by the deputy governor (operations) of the country’s apex bank Mr. Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi spoke during 2021 CBN governor’s golf Cup held inside prestigious IBB golf and country club in Abuja at the weekend.

“It’s been 14 years of great partnership and commitment from CBN. We will continue to do this without relenting as a way of putting smiles on the faces of the people,” he said.

At the end of the competition, Ezekiel Tiri, emerged champion after finishing as the overall best nett winner.

Playing off handicap 18 and recording a gross score of 87, Tiri returned an overall best nett of 69 to emerge winner of the tournament.

He was closely followed by J. Bello who played off handicap 14 with a gross score of 87 and a best nett of 73.

O. A. Ajibade, playing off handicap 13 with a gross score of 89 and 76 nett, finished as first runner up, while M. R. Danjaji playing off handicap 17 with a gross score of 95 and 78 nett, settled for the second runners’ up position.

Tiri, who expressed his gratitude to the CBN for a well-organised tournament, however, urged the organisers to do more in terms of sponsoring more golf tournaments in the country.

In the men’s division one category for handicap 0 to 12, T. Eben Spiff, playing off handicap 10 with a gross score of 82 and 72 nett, emerged as best nett winner in the category.

S. M. Bello, with 85 gross and 75 nett, and T. Azofu, with 86 gross and 77 nett, finished as first and second runners up respectively.

In the Ladies division one for handicap 0 to 20, Amina Wilfred, playing off handicap 8 with a gross score of 80, finished with a best nett of 72.

She was closely followed by Rachael Danjuma who played off handicap 9 with a gross score of 84 and 75 nett, while J. Abdullahi, playing off handicap 14 with a gross score of 93 and 79 nett, finished as second runner up in the category.

In the CBN Staff category, A. Birch finished with a best nett of 70, while A. J. Otu, with 81 nett, and N. Obiora, with 83 nett, finished as first and second runners up respectively.

Joe Oduah won the prize for the longest drive with a distance of 242 m in the men’s category, while Grace Ihonvbere won the prize for the longest drive with a distance of 213 m in the ladies category.

S. M. Bello won the prize for the nearest to the pin in the Men’s category with a distance of 2.3 forged face (ff), while Wilfred took home the ladies prize with a distance of 18 ff.

Otu emerged winner of the nearest to the pin prize in the CBN Staff category with a distance of 11.5ff, while Osakwe O. won the nearest to the pin prize in the CBN Pensioners category.

This year’s edition marks the 14th year anniversary of the tournament, organised in partnership with the IBB International Golf & Country Club, Abuja.