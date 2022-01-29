Golf: Kaduna deputy governor tees off ladies tournament

Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has assured that the administration of Governor Nasir el-Rufai will not relent in its bid to develop sports across all strata in the state.

Speaking at the tee off of the 2022 Kaduna Golf Club Ladies Tournament at the Kaduna Golf Club on Saturday, Dr. Balarabe acknowledged that sports has played a huge role in boosting the state’s economy, noting that sporting competitions have impacted positively on the state’s economy.

“Kaduna Government is committed to developing sports activities. We hope that the golf club will support us in that direction. Sports is very important to the lives of all individuals as it helps builds you not only physically, but mentally.

“Thank you very much for always putting golf on the map, this is in line with our effort to make Kaduna greater, hope you will always contribute to that,” she added.

Responding to the request of the club’s management for the acquiring of the Club’s Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), she mandated the Commissioner of Sports Development to take up the issue with the right agency.

Dr. Hadiza, who welcomed golfers from all over the country to Kaduna state, expressed hope that the overall winner will emerge from the state.

She commended golf and other sports for attracting national and international sporting events to the state, thereby attracting wealth to the state.

“Whenever we are hosting anything in Kaduna, people coming in bring in some revenue.

“Our hotels become filled up, people are seeing what we are doing. We want more of such. I want to congratulate ladies who are here. For those still outside, I urge them to come in it creates bonding and strengthens relationships,” she said.