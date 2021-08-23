Golf of Guinea: Nigeria, Korea deepen security, other bilateral areas as vice minister visits



Korea’s first Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Choi Jong Kun, has revealed that his country will continue to maintain peace and security in the Gulf of Guinea.

Kun who disclosed this when he spoke to Journalists as part of activities marking his one day working visit to Nigeria said the primary areas of focus which will further strengthen bilateral relations between the Republic of Korea and Nigeria, include security, economy and cultural exchange.

He noted that his visit to the country indicates Korean government’s interest and commitment to working with Nigeria to boost bilateral relations between both nations.

On economy, the vice minister said Nigeria is providing South Korea with very vast market, disclosing that more than half of South Korea’s foreign construction sale in Africa come from Nigeria.

He indicated Korea’s interest in boosting economic relations and volume of trade with Nigeria. In the past two years, volume of trade between both countries had dwindled and currently stands at $400 to $500 million.

Potential areas of economic relations between both countries include technology and construction. Nigeria provides Korea with a vast market, with more than half of Korea’s foreign construction sales in Africa come from Nigeria.

However, for such collaboration to take place, the vice minister said institutional openness and a stable and predictable marketing environment to make the Nigerian market attractive to Korean companies.

According to him, “These days technology is not an exclusive good rather an equal good, meaning that sharing makes for an advanced technology development. Nigeria having more access to high tech arena, and freer access to social media makes benefit of sharing much more possible. As a nation of high tech, we are willing to provide training assistance to future leaders of this country, that is people to people exchange.

“For example, big high-tech Korean companies can set up startup companies with smart, young Nigerians creating employment among others. I think more Nigerian students can come to Seoul to acquire higher degrees in high-tech, because Korea has good training courses and we are makers of high-tech training and technology. To do this, the market has to be attractive to our private sector. Education is key, as well as predictable marketing environment so Korean companies can come set up joint startup tech companies with young Nigerians.

“So, we want to partake in securing our fishing industry in the Gulf of Guinea whereby cooperating with the Government of Nigeria. That we will do.”

On culture, Kun said people-to-people exchanges which will include financing, educational exchange between Korean universities students and Nigerian universities would be encouraged.

Kun also expressed optimism for strengthened cultural collaborations, joint startups projects between Koreans and Nigerians and a safer and more predictable Gulf of Guinea.

On the management of COVID-19 pandemic in South Korea, Kun said the Republic of Korea has been successful in handling the situation.

He said as a country of 53 million population, its confirmed cases were relatively small when compared to other countries with such population.

