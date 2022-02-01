Golf: Wilfred wins Kaduna ladies tournament

Amina Wilfred of IBB Golf Club Abuja emerged overall winner of the 2022 Kaduna Golf Club Ladies Tournament after scoring 168 gross after two days of play.

Justina Gideon from hosts Kaduna Golf Club played 176 gross to emerge runner-up, while Comfort Adakole of Lafia Golf Club played 183 to win second runner-up gross.

In the Best Nett category, Princess Hussaina Zubairu Jubril from the host Kaduna Golf Club scored 140 to win the best nett ahead of Talatu Sambo of Katsina Golf Club who played 141 to win runner-up and Eunice Pam of Jos Golf Club who scored 142 to finish in third place

In the men category, Shehu Danjuma played 139 to win the Best Nett leading a clean sweep of victories for hosts, Kaduna Golf Club. Jonathan Bahago scored 141 to emerge second, while Jamilu Ibrahim scored 144 gross to win the best gross.

The female veterans category was won by Martina Saleh of Bauchi Golf Club who played 146 to win the best nett. Grace Yanet of Kaduna Golf Club played 149 to finish runner-up nett, while Lydia Wya also from Kaduna club played 197 to win the best gross title.

The male veterans saw Kaduna swept all honours as Abubakar Atu Ibrahim played 136 to finish as best nett. Biola Isiaq Oyebanji (142) was runner-up nett and Arabi Usman Bello win best gross with 180.

Chollom Torad of IBB Golf Club and Liz Samuel of Jaji Golf Club won the male and female longest drive respectively, while Ubi Omini and Grace Yanet won the nearest-to-the-pin prize respectively.