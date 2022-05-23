Gombe 2023: Gwamna holds the ace

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Gombe state as a team is known for going into crucial matches with their first eleven. This has been the practice since 2003 until the winning tradition was truncated in 2019 to massage the vested interest of a few. The rest, as they say, is history. Fortunately, the PDP has regained those lost, utility players that were hitherto forced out of the.party due to the internal crisis that rocked the party.

It takes a great deal of dignity for someone whose very political essence was shaped by PDP to ever consider leaving the party. But to stand up on the side of truth amidst deceit and conspiracy, one requires to have their honour and dignity about them.

And it was in search of this honour that great party stalwarts like Jamil Gwamna had to leave the party. As it has shown, those who were forced to quit the party deserve an honest and unreserved respect. This is because, in clear political engagements, those who resort to anti-party activities are worse than those who took leave of the party with their dignity intact. The enemy within is more lethal and poisonous. It is a no brainer that those who stayed and fought the party with its campaign funds in favour of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) are the real albatross of the party.

Today, things are working well for the party – bigwigs have returned to its fold and some are are also expected to join. There is always an uncommon strength in unity. This is why all talk of who left or who engaged in anti-party activities should be buried. The PDP needs to galvanise forces ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ordinarily, one would have thought the PDP would be leveraging on the invaluable experience of these players and especially use their renewed vows to return the party to the top of the log where it belongs.

Unfortunately, this may not be the case as it will appear some people are more interested in sponsoring a campaign of calumny to discredit people like Jamil Isyaku Gwamna using the fact he cross-carpeted to the opposition as their only arsenal. This is most unfortunate, considering the party is only now recovering its bounce and nimble from the rape of yore. In light of this cheap campaign, I have taken it upon myself to set the records straight and silence the voices of mischief makers.

When Jamil Gwamna, alongside other prominent PDP stalwarts, left the party after the primary election of 2019, it was clear to everyone who cared to notice that it was a move made necessary by the antics of enemies of PDP who were contracted to make sure that, the popular candidate, Jamil Gwamna, did not get the ticket to lead the party to victory.

Also, it was clear then that the party will lose the 2019 elections because of selfish interest and moles within. The end result was a woeful failure. In truth, Gwamna and his co-travellers were simply aggrieved beyond measure and who will blame them. These are foundation party members who paid their dues diligently and patiently only to be shortchanged by a very ruthless arrangement that enthroned mediocrity over meritocracy.

Interestingly, in all of these years, nobody has been able to change the fact that Gwamna (the Sardaunan Gombe) was and still remains the best candidate that PDP never had in 2019. That feeling is even stronger now and the reason is simple. Dr. Gwamna is simply a colossus whose pedigree and acceptability cannot be matched by any of the PDP aspirants aspiring for the ticket. Gwamna’s unparalleled followers across all the party structures in the state is simply too much of a tsunami to contend with. The people have not hidden their love for Gwamna, who remains the only candidate that does not need too much selling to unsettle and put APC out of its game.

This is so because, aside from Gwamna’s widespread acceptance, he has dined on the same table with his challenger at the APC and knows exactly how he thinks. I challenge anyone with this specific experience and knowledge of the enemy’s camp to come forward.

So, rather than planting his defection to the APC like a dark ominous cloud over his head, it should in fact be one of his strongest suit. Without mincing words, everyone knows that Gwamna was the only PDP flagbearer that could have trounced APC and Inuwa Yahaya in 2019. This point can never be over-emphasised.

Sadly, some people who failed the party by preferring to place their personal interests ahead of the party’s, by ditching the one candidate that could have delivered the goods in favour of someone who everyone knew could never have won the election even if his life depended on it, still have the audacity to claim that Dr. Gwamna is any less a candidate than others because he left the party?

Well, anyone has the right to say whatever they want but one thing rings true. Without prejudice to the star cast that PDP is parading as we near the party’s primaries, there’s no one better, more qualified and more accepted than Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna. Therefore, it will be in the best interest of our party, the PDP, to ensure that only the best man for the job is given the ticket. It was Einstein who said that doing one thing over and over again yet expecting a different result is insanity.

Well, the PDP in Gombe state must quickly decide between keeping faith with 2019 and getting another round of beating, especially from an incumbent as opponent or enthrone the one person with a real claim to the throne. That person is Jamil Gwamna, and I say this with no apologies to anyone. Let those who prefer to play ostrich keep faith with their game. For the sake of the state, for the sake of the party and for the sake of prosperity, PDP must get it right now!

Though, we need all of us on board to be able to wrest power from the APC, but putting in the best and most acceptable candidate is paramount. The APC are always praying for someone to emerge but not Jamil Gwamna knowing full well that his flying the PDP ticket is akin to signing the retirement contract of APC.

Auwalu writes from Gombe, Gombe state

