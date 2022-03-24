Gombe 2023: I’m on a rescue mission – Gwamna

A business mogul cum philanthropist, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, Wednesday, declared interest in the governorship ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe state.

Dr Gwamna who is also the Sardaunan Gombe made his intention known while addressing journalists amid a mammoth crowd of supporters.

He stated that he was on a rescue mission in Gombe State to deliver the people of the state from the unprecedented hardship that the people had been subjected to under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dr Gwamna said his drive was to harness the resources of the state for the benefit of the generality of the people in Gombe state.

“If democracy is government of the people by the people and for the people; then the resources must be managed in a way to benefit the people.

“I am here to serve and not to be served. I have empowered many youth and women with my personnal resources and I know I can do more with the resources of the state to improve on the living standard of Gombe people,” he assured.

He reiterated that his ambition was driven by the welfare and wellbeing of the people stressing: “my team come 2023 by Allah’s Grace, we will make Gombe great again and resume the development and massive infrastructure that the PDP had brought to Gombe state.”

Gwamna called on the people to activate their voter cards while urging those yet to get registered to do so, because “2023 is crucial and Gombe State cannot continue with a failed administration that is suffocating the people, hence all hands must be on deck to bring in fresh air to Gombe state.”