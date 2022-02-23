Gombe APC breaks silence on members’ defection

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe state has reacted to the recent defection from the party by some of its members.

Speaking to newsmen Tuesday, the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Moses Kyari, described their defection as a show being remotely directed by certain individuals to shower up the image of the opposition.

According to Kyari, some of the supposed decamped politicians were never card-carrying members of the party.

He listed the defectors to include John Lazarus, Hon Abubakar Abubakar BD, Hon Yahaya Bauxhi Tongo, Hon MB Ayala, AVM Shehu S. Adamu (Rtd), Jamili Ishaku Gomina Jibril Mbaride, Hamza Soye, etc.

In his words, “Jamilu Ishaku Gomina, Jibril Mbaride, AVM Shehu S. Adamu and Hon BM Ayala were onlookers of the party in the first place, hence their resignations from an organization of which they were passive members, do not hold water.”

Kyari further described the decamped politicians as “selfish, self-serving and undemocratic elements who are only relevant in the media space.

Disclosing that the party will soon unravel its new qualitative and true grassroots mobilisers, Kyari called on all the party members in the state to remain steadfast and focused as the governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya remained committed Io delivering democracy dividend to the state.

Kyari also pledged the party’s loyalty to the governor