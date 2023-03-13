Gombe APC raises the alarm over alleged smear campaign 

Ahead of the governorship elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council in Gombe state has raised the alarm over what it described as smear campaign.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity director, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the council said it had come to its attention that some unscrupulous elements in the opposition in the state have concluded plans to come up with concerted smear campaigns against Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who is the governorship candidate of the party.

The statement reads in part: “We have credible intelligence that those opposition elements are working in cohort with their paymasters to dish out outright falsehood against our candidate and other party chieftains as part of their attempts to hoodwink the Gombe electorate who have since made up their minds to reelect Governor Inuwa for second term.

“Having seen the handwriting on the wall that they stand no chance in the rescheduled governorship and state assembly elections which will hold on March 18, these enemies of Gombe people have engaged the services of some political jobbers to execute their evil plot.

“We in the Gombe state APC Campaign Council have deemed it necessary to bring this to the attention of the Gombe people and urge them to disregard any such falsehood in any kind.

“We wish to reiterate that Governor Yahaya remains resolute and deeply committed to continue with his good governance that will ensure a better Gombe for all the people of Gombe state and beyond. On this, his resolve remains unwavering.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

