Gombe APC scribe, legal adviser resign

The Gombe state assistant financial secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ibrahim Mohammed Mangadu, Tuesday, resigned his position.

Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday via phone, the former assistant financial secretary explained that he abdicated his office because of his relegation by the party from the post of treasurer, the position he had been holding since 2014.

According to him, of all the 17 members of the state working committee of the party, he was the only one that was demoted, hence his decision to quit the office.

“I held the position of treasurer until the recent congresses when they changed my office. But I am not comfortable with the new office because I was the only one they demoted. So, I tendered my resignation on January 4th 2021,” he said.

While stating that he remains a member of the party, Mangadu however said he is loyal to the Senator Danjuma Goje faction in the party.

“I remain in APC and I am loyal to the distinguished senator. I am not fighting the state governor but I quit the office because I was among those who nurtured the party in the state only for them to humiliate me now,” he explained.

In another development, a legal adviser of the party in Shongom local government, Isa Buba, has resigned his position, alleging that he was shortchanged during the recent congresses where he was demoted from the position of chairman to legal adviser.

Buba, in a phone chat with Blueprint claimed that after accepting the new office, the new chairman who replaced him sidelined him in the scheme of things, adding that his series of complaints to the state working committee were not acted upon, hence he decided to tender his resignation.

When contacted to react to the two resignations, the state publicity secretary of the party, Moses Kyari, said he was not officially communicated on the matter but promised to get back to our correspondent in two hours which he failed to do at the time of filing in this report.