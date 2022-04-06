Gombe APC’s applause on Dankwambo for not importing hoodlums a loser’s voice of failure – Amtai

A Senior Special Assistant on new media to the former Governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Abdullahi Ali Amtai, has berated the Gombe state APC for commending the former governor’s conduct during his recent visit to the state.

This is contained a statement signed by the former governor’s aide and made available to news men on Wednesday in Gombe.

While calling on All Progressives Congress to stop romancing the PDP leader in Gombe state, Amtai said ‘’It’s on record, since assumption of office in 2019, Inuwa Yahaya and his party has never spit a moral word on our leader and PDP as a party’’.

The statement added the Gombe state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) press statement commending the former governor of the state, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, further showcased his known attitude of peace.

It also alleged that the state government directed the APC to release the statements just to derive sympathy.

Abdullahi Amtai added that the APC’s action is a clear indication of how the party is losing its voice and looking for a safe bed through Dankwambo.

Related