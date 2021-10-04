Gombe at 25: PDP berates Gov Yahaya over use of fireworks



The opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Gombe state has chided Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for using fireworks to celebrate 25 years of the state’s creation, describing it as “a misplaced priority”.



In a statement to journalists, the state chairman of the PDP, General Kwaskebe (rtd), said it’s sad that a government, which could not pay the examination fees for National Business and Technical Education, (NABTEB) for children of the less privileged and closed down the University of Science and Technology, Kumo on the ground of paucity of funds, will now waste millions of naira on fireworks. .”Given the economic hardship in Gombe state and the rising insecurity in the country, particularly the North, it is quite reckless and insensitive for the All Progressives Congress, APC, government to ignite fireworks and waste millions of naira on mere celebration.

“The sound of the fireworks caused confusion, apprehension and pandemonium in the state, especially for those on admission in the nearby hospitals within the state,” he said.

Kwaskebe said the people of Gombe state are tired of the recklessness and inexperience of the APC administration in the state and advised them to prepare to handover to the PDP in 2023.