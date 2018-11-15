Gombe auto crashes killed 103 in two years –FRSC

Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Gombe State Command, has said that 103 people lost their lives in road traffic crashes from 2017 to 2018

in the state.

The Sector Commander of the corps in the state, Dr. Godwin Omiko disclosed this during a press briefing to mark the 2018 World Day of

Remembrance of Road Traffic Victims in Gombe.

The Sector Commander said in 2017, 61 people lost their lives and from January to October this year, 41 people died. He added that road

traffic crashes has increased in the state in 2018 when compared to the corresponding period of 2017 and it can be attributed to factors

such as increase in number of vehicles on highways, roads and streets.

There is also an increase in reportage of road traffic crashes.

He said the people involved in road traffic crashes in the year 2018 stands at 856 while 760 in the year 2017 with an increase of 12.63

percent in the state.

Dr. Omiko pointed out that the critical index in road traffic crashes comparative analysis is in the number of people killed saying

comparing January to November 2017 and same period 2018, there was an appreciable decrease in the number of people killed that stands at

31.15 percent in the state.

“The decrease in the number of people killed may be attributed to enhanced enforcement and rescue services by FRSC as well as aggressive

public enlightenment campaigns by the Command.

The World Day of Remembrance was a day set aside by the international community to remember their loved ones who lost their lives or got

injured