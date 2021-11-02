Gombe commends EEC on timely completion of road project

The Gombe state government has commended the management of Eighteen Engineering Company International Limited (EEC) for the timely completion of the Degri – Bembelem- Reme-Dong-Talasse road in the state.

The commendation by the state government was in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja and signed by Gombe state Director of Highway, Engineer Aliyu Isa Shinga

Engineer Shinga said the road project with contract no: FGPC/GME/2019/185 was awarded to the EEC in October, 2019 with a completion period of 24 months.

He said the road which links several communities in the local government area has a length of 21km and 10.3 width, made up of several concrete drainages.

Shinga commended the company for timely completion of the project, noting that the road meets all safety and quality standards.

He said: “Following our joint inspection of the site and in accordance with the Clause 48 of the General Condition of Contract, it is hereby certified that the construction of Degri-Bembelem-Reme-Talasse road project has been finally completed.”

He said the company had also been awarded a maintenance contract that would last for 12 months which commenced in June, 2021.

The N3.7billion, 21 km road was flagged off by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya in December 2019 in order to open up the area and boost its economic growth.

The governor, who underscored the importance of the road, had said when completed, it would connect the southern and northern parts of Balanga local government as well as open up many communities around the hilly terrain and boost agriculture.