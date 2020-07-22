Gombe committed to human capital development – Yahaya

Gombe state government has restated its commitment to continue to focus on human capital development for the betterment of the citizenry.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya gave the indication on the occasion of the kick-off of Rural Resilience Activity organised by Mercy Corps in collaboration with Gombe state government, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and International Fertilizer Development Company (IFDC), held at Maiduguri Hotel.

Declaring the workshop open Wednesday, Governor Yahaya said the presence of Mercy Corps and other non-governmental Organisations in the state is a clear demonstration of the administration’s drive to encourage a partnership that could assist them in delivering its mandate.

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, Alhaji Yahaya said government places emphasis on health, education, agriculture and infrastructure because they are enablers for moving the people out of poverty.

The governor added that the collaboration with development partners is premised on the fact that they are catalysts for overall development and aspirations.

He was delighted that the main thrust of the Rural Resilience Activity(RRA )project is to move individuals and households out of chronic vulnerability by stimulating market systems that take into cognisance the unique challenges and constraints of the North east environment.

Earlier, Investment Fund Manager, Mercy Corps, Mr. Joseph Ubek said the organisation has several programmes to assist the vulnerable, estimated at one point to be three million in the North east region through empowerment programmes captured in the Rural Resilience Strategy.