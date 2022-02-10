Gombe community calls for inquiry over militia attacks

The Nyuwar Community Development Association (NCDA) has called on the Gombe state government to urgently set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into what they described as consistent attacks on their communities of Jessu and Nyuwar in Balanga local government area of the state.

Recall that the community was allegedly attacked Tuesday afternoon by Waja militia and a soldier was shot while repelling the attack while another civilian was killed during the attack.

NCDA in a statement issued by its national chairman, Galiyos Zullum, Thursday titled: ‘Nyuwar fourth unprovoked attack by suspected Waja Militia said setting up of the commission has long been overdue following the persistent attacks on them.

“The Gombe state government should set up the commission of inquiry as done in other areas of communal clashes, to investigate the immediate and remote cause of these persistent attacks and those found guilty should be made to face the wrath of the law,” the group said.

The indigenous Lunguda tribe of Nyuwar in the statement alleged that, a Lunguda youth had gone to fetch water in the morning of that fateful day from a stream used by both Waja and the Lunguda at Tudun Wada in Gulyimora village, Nyuwar, to start the building of his house destroyed during last year April attack but was chased away and injured with machete.

“His mud house was brought down by the Waja militia. He ran to a nearby secondary school as they followed him and harassed all the other students who also ran away for their dear lives. The army was alerted and as they came to repel the attack, the Waja militia mobilised themselves and in the fracas, one soldier was shot while they started burning some houses in Larkum and Pandi villages.

“The pastorium of the African Church, Nyuwar, was also burnt down and a life was lost while many others were injured. The Nyuwar community also recalled that on 12th and 13th April 2021, Jessu and Nyuwar communities were attacked by the same Waja militia with over 20 persons killed, while over 2,000 houses were burnt and property worth millions of naira destroyed,” it alleged.