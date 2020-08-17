Gombe COVID-19 patient writes WASSCE from isolation centre

A candidate who tested positive to COVID-19 in Gombe, Monday wrote his first paper in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from an isolation centre.

The male candidate (name withheld) wrote his Mathematics examination under the supervision of an invigilator who was fully kitted in a Personal Protective Equipment.

The Gombe state Public Health Emergency Operations Centre disclosed this in a message posted on its Twitter handle, @GombePHEOC, Monday.

The candidate was simply identified as a final year student of Government Senior Secondary School, Gombe.

The tweet read, “Health and education are a priority in Gombe state.

“A final year student of GSSS Gombe tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolated yesterday (Sunday), today (Monday), he is writing Mathematics SSCE while ensuring his invigilator is well protected.”

The message was accompanied by two photographs showing the candidate and his fully kitted invigilator.

The tweet has attracted commendation from many Twitter users, including the Director-General, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu.

Ihekweazu, who was one of those tagged, responded via his verified Twitter handle @Chikwe_I, saying, “Good work by our colleagues in #Gombe.

“There are many exceptional colleagues, quietly pushing to make or country work. #Thankyou #keeppushing.”