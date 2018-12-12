Gombe EFCC convicts 6 in 2 months

Head of Operation, Gombe zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Friday Saka Ebelo has said that the agency

secured the conviction of six corruption related cases out of the 26 petitions it received from October to December 2018.

Mr. Ebelo, disclosed this on Monday while briefing newsmen as part of activities marking the World Anti corruption Day in the zone.

According to him, within October and November 2018 when he assumed office, the zonal office received 26 petitions and had successfully

secured the conviction in court of six cases.

He assured that the Commission has continued to work hard in the fight against corruption and expressed hope that with collective efforts,

success will be achieved adding that between January 2018 and now, the Commission received 75 petitions and charged 45 cases to the courts.

Saka explained further that with the 2019 election drawing nearer, the Commission has embarked on the sensitization of the public on the need

for people to elect good leaders that will translate to good governance in the Nigerian society.

He said the day is not all about the road walk or any other awareness campaign, but that “we must be seen to be moving forward not backward.

All stakeholders must come together in the cause of this fight which is for the common good of all”.

In his remarks, an anti corruption crusader and former Permanent Secretary of in the state, Alhaji Umar Gurama, commended the achievement of the EFCC so far and stressed that more needs to be done because we have completely lost our value system in Nigeria, thus compromising a lot of things in a negative way.

He called for the inclusion of anti corruption subject in the education curriculum of the country from the primary school level sothat children will be well informed about the ills of corruption as

they grow.

