Gombe emir urges farmers, herders to live in peace

Emir of Gombe Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III and Chairman Gombe State Emirs and Chiefs has called on farmers and herders to live in peace.

The emir, who made the call during his Sallah massage after a mini Durbar, organised by the emirates, said Gombe state was in the front line of farming, which makes the people of the state to live in peace.

He used the medium to commend Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya for the developmental projects executed in the state.

He also called on the people of the state to continue supporting Governor Yahaya to be able to execute more projects.

The Emir urged the people to take lessons from what they learned in the month of Ramadan and continue to practice it even after the month.

He congratulated the people of Gombe state and the entire Muslims in the world for the successful completion of the 30 day fast and the Sallah celebrations.

Meanwhile Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah in the state as they join other faithful the world over in celebrating the Eid el-fitr which marks the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

He urged the Ummah to sustain the lessons of the holy month and replicate them in their daily lives for the good of the society.

The governor tasked the citizenry not to lose sight in the face of the current socio-economic and security challenges bedeviling the country, but to remain resolute and prayerful with faith that the nation’s trying moment will be over and Nigeria will emerge stronger and more united.

