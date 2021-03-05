Gombe ex-lawmaker awards N10m scholarship to 540 constituents

A former member of the House of Representatives (Kaltungo/Shongom in Gombe state), Fatima Binta Bello, has awarded N10.8 million scholarship to 540 students from Gombe South Senatorial District studying in various tertiary institutions.

Speaking at its flag-off in Gombe Wednesday, Bello said the gesture “is to encourage learning among young men and women of the zone for personal and national development.”

She said, “A lot of our people are too poor to afford school fees for their children and those who manage to get the school fees can hardly afford other expenses. This, I hope, will reduce the hardship of parents whose children are in tertiary institutions but without the means to continue.

“My objective is to see more of our people attain their full potential and become active participants in the socio-economic development of this country.”

One of the beneficiaries, Dauda Awak, commended the former lawmaker for the support, saying that the money would assist them in settling some of their financial challenges in school.

“Almost all of us have financial issues school, therefore, the funds came at the right time to settle the problems and I assure you, we are going to use the money prudently,” he said.

National President, Tangale Waja Students Association, Geoffrey Jonah, promised on behalf of other beneficiaries to put the scholarship to good use, adding that it “will alleviate the sufferings of students.”

“Many students I know, in my capacity as a student leader, have been calling for assistance, but with this endowment things will be smoother,” he said.

