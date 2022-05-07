Gombe: Former lawmaker, Mailantarki, quits APC

A former member of the House of Representatives from Gombe state, Khamisu Ahmad Mailantarki, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the APC Chairman of his Herwagana Ward of Gombe Local Government Area, a copy of which was made available to journalists.

“With gratitude to the Almighty Allah, I hereby wish to notify you of my decision to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I thank you and the entire membership of the party for your support while my membership lasted,” part of the letter read.

Confirming his resignation, Mailantarki said his decision was for the best interest of the state and his political future, saying that he would not, otherwise, have left the house he built with passion.

“As the only member elected under the Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), I personally funded the entire process of merger in Gombe state and I was the returning officer of President Buhari’s election in 2019 in the state.

“Even after the Guber primaries in the state, we supported President Buhari and Gov Inuwa Yahaya and make sure APC won to an extent that we converted Gombe from fully PDP to fully APC state,” he added.

