Gombe gets substantive chief judge 

The governor of Gombe state, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has pledged judiciary independence in the state.

The governor stated this weekend in Gombe while swearing-in the substantive chief judge of the state, Justice Joseph Ahmed Awak.

He said the appointment of Justice Awak as the substantive head of the state High Court of Justice is on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission and ratified by the members of the Gombe state House of Assembly as required by the constitution.

He noted the myriad of challenges facing the state as a people that cannot be tamed without ensuring swift, sure, and fair administration of justice.

“And the unbridled corruption, violent crimes and numerous other forms of criminal behaviours that bedeviled the country requires an incorruptible judiciary where justice shall be dispensed to all manner of people without discrimination, fear or favour.

Governor Yahaya said, Justice Awak is well known for his sterling qualities befitting of a top-ranking judicial officer.

“Thus his appointment as the chief judge of the state is a culmination of many years of meritorious and selfless service to the judicial arm of government and not just in Gombe state, but also the federation as a whole.

He stated the importance of harmonious working relationship between organs of government as a fulcrum of unity and source of strength.

Governor Yahaya further said that his administration will continue to support the judiciary and legislature in discharging their statutory responsibilities effectively for the overall benefit of the good people of Gombe state.