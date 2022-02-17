Gombe: Goje launches zero hunger, distributes food to over 4,000

The senator representing Gombe Central, Muhammad Danujma Goje, has lauched Project Zero Hunger in the state in move to alleviate hardship of the people living with disabilities in the state.

Senator Danjuma Goje who flagged off the project, Thursday, at the residence in Gombe metropolitan said the project was meant ot cater for the less-privileged in the society.

Represented by a former Gombe state Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abubakar Sadiq Ibrahim, Sen Goje said about 4, 390 people with disabilities and vulnerable people were drawn from Yamaltu/Deba and Akko local government areas of the state.

He explained that each beneficiary would receive a box containing noodles, rice, beans, palm oil, groundnut oil, maggi cubes, sachets of tomatoes and a wrapper.

According to him, the people with disability were selected to benefit from the gesture in order to bring them succor, being the most downtrodden members of the society.

“Why we are doing this is because people are in dire need of food as a result of the level of hunger and poverty prevalent in the community today,” he explained.

Also speaking, Dr Hussaina Goje, said aside from his empowerment initiatives, Senator Goje is facilitating federal projects to the state, citing the Federal Medical Centre Deba and model primary school.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the state chairman of the physically challenged person association, Umar Ali Goro, thanked the senator for the gesture and urged all disabled persons to register and get voter cards so they could elect good representatives in the next elections.