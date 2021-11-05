Gombe govt plans to raise N35bn Sukuk bond – Commissioner

The Gombe state government has planned to raise a total of N35 billion Sukuk bond to enable it to become more economically viable.

The Commissioners for Information and Culture, Julius Ishaya Lepes, who disclosed this to finance journalists during a conference organised by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) in Gombe, said before making such a decision, the government painstakingly reviewed and evaluated the state of its finances.

According to him, at present the debt-to-revenue ratio of the state is one of lowest in the country standing at about 22 per cent far less than 73 per cent of the federal government.

He, however, said apart from using the fund to ensure the completion of abandoned projects of the past administration, the proposed bond proceeds “will be utilised to fund Phase 1 of the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, the Gombe Capital Special Development Zone, which will include a new state secretariat complex, a new state assembly complex and a new judiciary complex – a replica of the three arms zone in Abuja.”

Speaking further, he said: “The bond is designed in a way that it will not have any negative effect on the state throughout its term. The desire of the present administration to provide social and affordable housing for the states’ civil servants especially the low income earners as well as staff quarters in all health and educational institutions informed the need to key into the Federal Governments’ Family homes fund initiative.

“This seeks to bridge the housing deficit in the country.”

He said the federal government, in its bid to assist the sub-nationals to contend with the effect of repayments of the existing FGN facilities, had extended a N18.7 billion intervention facility with a 30-year tenure and a two-year moratorium.