Gombe Healthcare applauds CRS for use of ITC on LLIN

The Executive Secretary, Gombe State Primary Health Development Agency (GSPHCDA), Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Gana has expressed optimism over the success of the ongoing distribution of over two million long lasting insecticidal nets in the state.

He said that the agency and people of Gombe state were impressed with the strategy adopted through the use of technology, and Android devices which will ensure accountability and efficiency in the

distribution of the free mosquito nets in the state.

Dr. Gana stated that all stakeholders are deeply involved in the exercise and they humbly appreciates these efforts. He urged all personnel engaged for the exercise to discharge their assigned duties

diligently so as to achieve the desired objectives for the campaign.

The executive secretary appealed to the people of the state to also play their part in the fight against malaria in order to achieve one of the objectives of the national malaria strategic plan to eliminate

malaria prevalence in the country by year 2020.

In a related development, the distribution of the long lasting insecticidal nets to local government areas of the state has been hitch free.

