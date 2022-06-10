Gombe: Hinna agog as ex-minister Idris joins PDP

Jubilation by an unprecedented crowd rented the air on Wednesday, June 8, in Hinna ward, Yamaltu Deba local government area of Gombe state as former Minister of Transport, Barrister Abdullahi Idris Umar, formally joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The massive gathering which descended on Hinna town comprised members of the state PDP working committee, local government chairmen of the party, political associates, families, youths and women, who sang, drummed and danced to celebrate the return of the former minister to PDP.

Idris, a one-time Senator and member of the House of Representatives, said lack of internal democracy and injustice for all members of the APC were some of the reasons that informed his decision to quit the party.

He said that for over three years, APC chieftains had been fighting one another while the national leadership of the party refused to intervene, thereby forcing some of them to quit.

Idris described PDP as a “party of purpose, discipline and a party that has all the potential to move the country forward”.

He said: “People of Gombe state and Nigeria expect PDP to take over the governance of this country for good, and to ensure the peace and security of this country.”

In his remarks, Yamaltu Deba PDP chairman said the former minister rejoined the PDP with thousands of his supporters.

He said Idris was welcomed by the entire PDP family in Gombe including former Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo.

