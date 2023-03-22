Gombe: I’ll consolidate on first term achievements, Yahaya pledges

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has assured the people of Gombe state that his administration will remain resolute towards consolidating on major breakthroughs achieved by his government in the first half of his social contract with the people of the state.

Yahaya gave the assurance during a ‘thank you’ tour of all the local government areas to appreciate the electorates for giving him and his party a resounding victory at the just concluded elections.

The governor praised the gathering in Malam Sidi for their unwavering support of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which ultimately contributed to the party’s successful outing at the national and sub-national levels.

He noted that the APC in the state was able to go back and form a united front despite the setback it had during the presidential and National Assembly elections, which resulted in the party’s resounding victory in the governorship and Houses of Assembly elections.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

