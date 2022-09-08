Gombe: Inuwa constitutes task force on food distribution

Gombe state Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the constitution of a task force for the distribution of assorted food items and other commodities procured by the state government.

The development was to provide for the poor and vulnerable people across the state in order to cushion the effects of the high cost of food items in the country and other socio-economic challenges.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi who conveyed the governor’s approval, announced the membership of the 30- man committee.

The SSG said the committee has the following people as members: Saleh Mohammed, OON, Mai Kaltungo – chairman; Alhaji Umaru Abdulkadir, Lamido Gona – Member, Haruna A. Rasheed, Emir of Dukku – Member; Asama’u Iganus – Member; Adamu Pata – Member and Shuaibu Adamu – Member.

Other members are Christopher A. Maisheru, Nasiru Moh’d Aliyu, Alh. Shehu Madugu, Justice Kadi Baba Liman (Rtd), Sheikh Naziru Idris, Sheikh Usman Isa Taliyawa and Sheikh Hamza Adam Abdulhamid.

Also included as members are: Dr Tahir Inuwa, Sheikh Bashir Ladan, Rev. Alfonsius Shinga (CAN Chairman), Deacon Yusuf JB Haske (Sarkin Nadin Tangale), Mrs Zainab Akawu, Mal. Zayyanu Ibrahim, DCP Yusuf Mohammed and Mrs Larai Maigari (PS).

The rest members are: Alh. Gambo Isari, Alh. Yaya Hammari, Alh. Adamu Musa (Dan Amar Gabukka), Mallam Sani Adamu Ladan – Member, Alh. Usman Maigari Malala, Alh. Saleh Danburam, Hajiya Amina Sulaiman Abubakar (FOMWAN), Hajiya Mairo Shehu UAT while Alh. Sa’adu Hassan – Secretary.

The committee’s terms of reference, the SSG said, are to identify prospective beneficiaries, plan, coordinate and distribute the food items from the state capital to local government areas, wards and polling unit levels.

