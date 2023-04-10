Gombe: Inuwa mourns Wazirin 

Gombe state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has mourned the passing away of the Wazirin Cham, Baba KK Cham, who died on Friday, April 8, 2023 after a protracted illness.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya made the condolences available to newsmen by Mr Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General Press Affairs Government House Gombe on Monday.

The governor described the late elder statesman as a respected community leader and senior traditional council member who was known for his patriotism and exemplary disposition.

The governor said the deceased distinguished himself when he served in various government ministries, departments and agencies, and contributed immensely to the growth and development of not only his community but Gombe state as a whole.

He conveyed his deepest condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the Nidu-gra Cham as well as the entire Cham community over the great loss.

The governor prayed Almighty God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and give those he left behind the fortitude to bear the monumental loss.

The late Wazirin Cham was a retired top civil servant who worked in various capacities as Staff officer since the defunct Northern Nigeria, North Eastern State and former Bauchi State where he retired as an Assistant Director. He had also served in various appointive positions, including a board member at the Bauchi State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Gombe State Board of Internal Revenue, Gombe media corporation among others.

